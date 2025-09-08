Thobejane lives in fear of Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, state tells court

“I must bring to the court’s attention that I received a message last night from one of the complainants, Miss Thobejane, via WhatsApp, indicating that she was left traumatised after the incident and requested to convey to the court that she is still suffering after the incident because she feels exposed, unsafe, and unprotected every day,” Le Roux said.
Former Muvhango actor Tebogo Thobejane feels unsafe and is still traumatised by a 2023 shooting incident, which is alleged to have been ordered by her former partner, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
This was revealed on Monday at the Alexandra magistrate’s court during the controversial businessman’s bail application.
Matlala was arrested in Midrand on May 14 and charged with orchestrating a hit on Thobejane and money laundering.
Thobejane was wounded in the foot while her companion suffered spinal injuries in the shooting, which happened on the N1 highway near Sandton. Matlala denies the allegations, saying he only learnt of the incident through social media.
On Monday, state prosecutor Elize le Roux told the court that Thobejane sent a text to the investigating officer to alert her that she lives in fear.
'l'm shocked to be singled out in Tebogo Thobejane's attempted murder case' — Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala
“I must bring to the court’s attention that I received a message last night from one of the complainants, Miss Thobejane, via WhatsApp, indicating that she was left traumatised after the incident and requested to convey to the court that she is still suffering after the incident because she feels exposed, unsafe, and unprotected every day,” Le Roux said.
Matlala responded that he had no motive to orchestrate a hit on his former lover.
“Miss Thobejane was in a relationship with me, and my relationship with Miss Thobejane lasted for approximately 13 months. The shooting incident happened three years after the relationship ended, and I am the one who ended it,” he said through his lawyer.
Matlala said Thobejane’s allegations that he is dangerous were insubstantial and there was no evidence to prove them.
The bail hearing continues.
