Tyla says new album ‘coming in hot’ as she wins MTV VMA for Best Afrobeats

South African global megastar Tyla clinched her second straight MTV Video Music Award for Best Afrobeats, this time for her breakout single Push 2 Start, at Sunday night’s ceremony at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The 23-year-old popiano princess beat heavyweights nominated across Africa, including Burna Boy, Asake, Travis Scott, and Wizkid in the Best Afrobeats category.

The award for her other nomination for Best Choreography, crediting Litchi Hov for his choreography role in the Push 2 Start video, went to Doechii’s video for Anxiety.

Tyla turned heads on the red carpet in a 1993 vintage Chanel top reimagined as a micro-minidress, edged with black trim and gold chain details. Originally modelled by Claudia Schiffer, the piece skimmed barely above her hips; she paired it with black mini-briefs.