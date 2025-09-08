WATCH | Traffic wardens came under gunfire for disrupting illegal operation — Lesufi

“What this incident confirms is that there are individuals hell-bent on massacres across our province. Reports indicate that between 11 and 20 people wearing black clothes ambushed the wardens,” he said on Monday while visiting the wardens.
'This incident confirms there are individuals hell-bent on massacres across our province'
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi believes the traffic wardens who came under attack from about 20 gunmen in Daveyton may have disrupted an illegal operation that was about to take place.
The five wardens were about to go on patrol at Daveyton railway station in the early hours on Sunday when a Toyota Avanza suddenly appeared, switched on its lights and bullets started flying from its direction.
The gunmen allegedly shot at the wardens with high-calibre weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and a pistol. Two of the wardens are fighting for their lives at a private hospital in Alberton.
“This shows that the assailants either sought to disrupt the wardens’ mission or were preparing to cause further damage,” Lesufi said.
“What this incident confirms is that there are individuals hell-bent on massacres across our province. Reports indicate that between 11 and 20 people wearing black clothes ambushed the wardens,” he said on Monday while visiting the wardens.
According to Lesufi, the attack occurred as the wardens returned from escorting a colleague home from a departmental funeral.
“One is in intensive care, while another, also in the ICU, is at least conscious. I managed to exchange greetings with her and assure her of our full support.”
Lesufi said the other two wardens are recovering well and may be discharged soon.
“The driver involved has been discharged but still has a bullet lodged in his shoulder, which doctors will remove at the appropriate time.”
