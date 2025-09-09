Four suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping and armed robbery appeared in the Mdantsane magistrate’s court on Monday.
Phumulelo Jakuja, 40, Sophumelela Devillers Mani, 36, Sihle Disani, 31, and Sanele Dumakude, 26, were nabbed by the Hawks on August 27.
Their arrests followed the kidnapping of a 34-year-old Pakistani national in East London on August 25.
The victim was allegedly forced into the boot of a Toyota Fortuner at gunpoint before being transferred to a Toyota Avanza.
Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said the suspects allegedly demanded a ransom from the victim’s brother.
“The victim was later released following pressure from the Hawks’ kidnapping task team, working in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies,” he said.
The suspects were arrested the same day.
Fumba said firearms, including an R5 rifle with a filed-off serial number, and items belonging to the victim were recovered.
“The suspects are also facing charges related to the attempted murder of law enforcement officers during their arrest,” he said.
The suspects have been remanded and will appear in court again on a date yet to be confirmed.
Hawks provincial head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya welcomed the development and assured communities that the Hawks remain committed to dismantling violent crime networks.
Four suspects in court over kidnapping of Pakistani national
