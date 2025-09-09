The Eastern Cape serious violent crime unit in Gqeberha is looking for suspects responsible for a shooting that left two women, aged 40 and 65, and a nine-year-old girl dead.
According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa the incident occurred on Monday at 7.40pm at Malibale Street, Soweto-on-Sea, Kwazakele. Police were called to the scene.
“On their arrival they received information from community members that they heard gunshots. After the gunshots community members found the bodies of the two women and one child in the house and alerted the police,” said Mawisa.
The victims were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.
Police are investigating three counts of murder.
“SAPS appeals to anyone who can assist with information relating to the murder investigation to contact the provincial serious violent crime unit, Det W/O John Lourens on 071-352-4706 Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or submit a tip-off anonymously via the MySAPS app.”
TimesLIVE
Manhunt for suspects in Gqeberha triple murder
Image: 123RF/zeferli
