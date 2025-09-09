Mother whose daughter was 'raped' by husband released on warning

The Tsakani magistrate's court on Tuesday released on warning a 31-year-old woman from Lindelani, Benoni, whose husband allegedly raped their 15-year-old daughter in 2022.
The woman faces charges of furthering the sexual exploitation of a child by a primary caregiver and failing to report a sexual offence against a vulnerable child despite having knowledge or reasonable suspicion, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
The alleged abuse began in March 2022 when the victim lived with her parents and younger brother in Tsakani and the mother was attending church.
When she returned home, the mother found her daughter crying on her bed. When she asked what was wrong, the victim told her what had happened.
“However, the mother did not believe her. It is alleged that a second incident happened and the mother still did not believe the victim who then stopped telling her about the rape incidents that continued to happen when the mother was not around.”
When the victim fell ill, her mother took her to Pholosong Hospital where it was confirmed the child was pregnant.
“On an unspecified date, the mother brought a mixture of concoction and told the child to drink it in an attempt to abort her baby, which failed.”
The parents then moved the victim to Limpopo to live with her paternal grandmother, where she gave birth to a boy in December 2022.
After turning 18, the victim opened a case in Limpopo in July this year, resulting in the father’s arrest on July 19. The mother was arrested on August 13 2025. The victim's father, 39, was denied bail last month.
During her bail application, the accused, through her legal representative, argued that she cares for two minor children, including a breastfeeding infant, and posed no flight risk.
Prosecutor Ntethelelo Ngcece opposed bail, citing the offence’s severity, the risk of influencing the victim and her prior attempt to administer the concoction. Investigating officer Sgt Tebogo Lephoto testified that the victim had no objection to her mother’s release on bail, provided she stayed out of Limpopo.
The magistrate released the accused on warning, ruling she was not a flight risk, The matter was postponed to September 25.
TimesLIVE
Mother whose daughter was 'raped' by husband released on warning
The woman faces a charge of failing to report a sexual offence against a vulnerable child despite having knowledge or reasonable suspicion
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The Tsakani magistrate's court on Tuesday released on warning a 31-year-old woman from Lindelani, Benoni, whose husband allegedly raped their 15-year-old daughter in 2022.
The woman faces charges of furthering the sexual exploitation of a child by a primary caregiver and failing to report a sexual offence against a vulnerable child despite having knowledge or reasonable suspicion, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.
The alleged abuse began in March 2022 when the victim lived with her parents and younger brother in Tsakani and the mother was attending church.
When she returned home, the mother found her daughter crying on her bed. When she asked what was wrong, the victim told her what had happened.
“However, the mother did not believe her. It is alleged that a second incident happened and the mother still did not believe the victim who then stopped telling her about the rape incidents that continued to happen when the mother was not around.”
When the victim fell ill, her mother took her to Pholosong Hospital where it was confirmed the child was pregnant.
“On an unspecified date, the mother brought a mixture of concoction and told the child to drink it in an attempt to abort her baby, which failed.”
The parents then moved the victim to Limpopo to live with her paternal grandmother, where she gave birth to a boy in December 2022.
After turning 18, the victim opened a case in Limpopo in July this year, resulting in the father’s arrest on July 19. The mother was arrested on August 13 2025. The victim's father, 39, was denied bail last month.
During her bail application, the accused, through her legal representative, argued that she cares for two minor children, including a breastfeeding infant, and posed no flight risk.
Prosecutor Ntethelelo Ngcece opposed bail, citing the offence’s severity, the risk of influencing the victim and her prior attempt to administer the concoction. Investigating officer Sgt Tebogo Lephoto testified that the victim had no objection to her mother’s release on bail, provided she stayed out of Limpopo.
The magistrate released the accused on warning, ruling she was not a flight risk, The matter was postponed to September 25.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos