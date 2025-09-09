Sassa SRD grant approved but not paid? Here's why

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has urged SRD grant beneficiaries who have been approved but have not received their grant to verify their banking details on the website.

SRD grant applicants have consistently raised complaints regarding their grant applications, with many reportedly having their applications declined for various reasons. Others have had their payments pending for months, while some have raised concerns about inconsistencies in receiving their grants.

The agency said it has received several complaints from beneficiaries regarding their grants not reflecting in their bank accounts.

It said this may happen because “you may not have provided us with your correct banking details, or your banking details are waiting to be verified, or you are on referred status”, the agency said.

“Once banking details have been confirmed and verified, you will be paid from the next pay run.”

Here's how to update your banking details:

Visit the SRD website

Under application, amend your banking details.

Alternatively, you can:

Navigate to the self-service website

Enter your details and follow the prompts to verify your identity

If your bank account is awaiting verification, it will be resolved before the next payment cycle.

The agency urged beneficiaries to contact its call centre if there is a date of payment on the system, but no money has been paid in to the account.

“This could be that the bank returned your money due to an anomaly with your bank account.”

