Sibiya fails in bid to overturn 'stay at home' instruction by Fannie Masemola

The full bench of the Pretoria high court on Tuesday dismissed with costs an application by deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya to return to work.

Sibiya had approached the court on an urgent basis after he was instructed by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on July 15 to “stay at home pending the outcome of an investigation”.

In a letter to Sibiya, Masemola said his office was “gravely alarmed” by the allegations that had been made at a press conference by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Sibiya's application was heard last week.

He asked the court to set aside Masemola’s stay-at-home instruction and interdict the police from conducting any “parallel proceedings” in relation to Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

In his court papers, Sibiya said the “stay at home” instruction was effectively a suspension and unlawful on several grounds. These included that it violated the regulations that applied to police disciplinary matters. Masemola’s proposed investigation was also unlawful as it “usurped the functions” of the Madlanga commission, he said.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE