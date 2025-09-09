The Gauteng health department has urged parents and schools to support its HPV vaccination drive which started this week and will run until November 7.
In a statement shared on X, the department said the single dose campaign is aimed at protecting young girls from cervical cancer, a disease often linked to the human papillomavirus (HPV).
The department said girls aged between nine and 15 who are in grade 5, and outstanding pupils in grades 6 and 7, are eligible for the vaccination.
“The vaccine being administrated, Cervarix, is proven to be safe and highly effective against HPV types 16 and 18 which are responsible for more than 70% of cervical cancer cases,” it said.
According to the department, parents and guardians must give consent for their children to take part in the campaign, though pupils aged 12 and older are allowed to consent for themselves.
Vaccination campaign in Gauteng to protect girls against cervical cancer
Image: REUTERS/ WILLY KURNIAWAN
Vaccinations will be carried out at primary schools, combined schools and special schools across Gauteng, including private and public institutions.
“Grade 5 boys and girls in public primary will also receive a booster dose of the tetanus, diphtheria and Acellular Pertussis vaccine.”
TimesLIVE
