Buffalo City gears up for victorious Proteas’ trophy parade
There is a treat in store for Buffalo City cricket fans who will get to see the ICC World Test Championship MACE Trophy the Proteas lifted in England when the Eastern Cape leg of the victory parade arrives on September 25...
