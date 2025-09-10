Eastern Cape Arena Holdings general manager Ryan Megaw said: “For 46 years, the Daily Dispatch fun run has been an annual East London tradition, bringing families together for a vibrant, wheelchair-friendly event.
“It is a wonderful opportunity to run, walk, or roll along our stunning coastline in the spring weather.
“The best part is that part of every entry supports REHAB, empowering people with disabilities.”
Entries are R120 for adults for the 4km course and R100 for children under 16; R150 for adults for the 8km course and R120 for under 16s. Corporates will pay R100 per person for a minimum team of 15.
Entry tickets are available at entrytickets.net/funrun, Facebook Dispatch fun run, Sportsman’s Warehouse and at the Daily Dispatch Beacon Bay offices. The first 600 entrants will receive T-shirts at registration.
Late registrations and T-shirt collection will open on Friday, September 26, from 1pm till 6pm; and Saturday, September 27, from 10am to 2pm. No late registrations will be accepted on Sunday. Participants must bring proof of entry.
Entrants under 10 must be accompanied by an adult for the entire event.
Countdown begins for Daily Dispatch Fun Run and Walk
Entries have opened for the annual Daily Dispatch Fun Run and Walk on Sunday, September 28, which starts at the Orient Pools.
The eagerly anticipated run starts at 9am and is both mobility and child-friendly, making it a fun and inclusive event for the whole family.
For the third year in a row, Rehab 4 People with Disabilities (REHAB) is the chosen beneficiary, ensuring the event not only promotes health and community spirit but also contributes meaningfully to an important cause.
BCM mayor Princess Faku said Buffalo City Metro was proud to partner with the Daily Dispatch in an initiative that not only promoted healthy living but also strengthened East London’s identity as a vibrant and active sporting destination.
“This partnership signals our continued commitment to fostering a culture of wellness, unity and community engagement.
“ I am truly excited about this collaboration. The Daily Dispatch is a respected media house with deep roots in our communities.”
“I fully support this initiative and believe it sets the tone for more collaborative efforts going forward.”
Faku said the inspiration is simple but powerful: to encourage active lifestyles, promote tourism, and build social cohesion.
“We understand the value of sport and recreation in shaping a healthier society, and we want to use every platform possible to inspire positive change.'
Daily Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James said: “Every year we look forward to the fun run as a healthy way to join hands with our community and give back to a good cause.
“Partnering with REHAB as a beneficiary, we know that our efforts not only boost our community spirit but also make a positive contribution to the lives of many.”
REHAB director Chipo Gwaze said: “On behalf of our rehab centre, I’d like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the Daily Dispatch for once again considering us as beneficiaries of this annual event.
“This affirms that the work we do has a positive impact on our beneficiaries, and it shows that our supporters and partners recognise the value of our mission.”
