The department of correctional services has confirmed that an inmate who escaped from Allandale Correctional Centre in Paarl in the Western Cape on Tuesday has been found dead.
In a media statement, the department said: “Offender Graine Martin was part of an agricultural team when he made his escape. He was serving a 12-year sentence for three counts of assault and theft, and was admitted on August 29 2023.”
The department said that after an intensive search operation involving the police and members of the community, the escapee was found deceased.
“Preliminary observations indicate that he took his own life through hanging. The matter has been reported to the police and an inquest will be conducted in line with applicable procedures.”
The department said a full-scale investigation will be undertaken.
Inmate believed to have taken own life after escaping from prison in Paarl
Journalist
Image: 123RF
The department of correctional services has confirmed that an inmate who escaped from Allandale Correctional Centre in Paarl in the Western Cape on Tuesday has been found dead.
In a media statement, the department said: “Offender Graine Martin was part of an agricultural team when he made his escape. He was serving a 12-year sentence for three counts of assault and theft, and was admitted on August 29 2023.”
The department said that after an intensive search operation involving the police and members of the community, the escapee was found deceased.
“Preliminary observations indicate that he took his own life through hanging. The matter has been reported to the police and an inquest will be conducted in line with applicable procedures.”
The department said a full-scale investigation will be undertaken.
This incident comes as the department faces mounting scrutiny over deaths in custody.
In a recent briefing to parliament, the department revealed that out of 1 ,718 deaths recorded in the first quarter of the year, 422 remain unconfirmed or under investigation.
Of the total, 1, 144 were classified as natural while 152 were confirmed as unnatural.
The department highlighted that suicides have been the leading cause of confirmed unnatural deaths in correctional facilities over the past three years and the first quarter of 2025. Contributing factors include:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos