News

Legends honoured at Mnquma Sports Awards

Former athletes, coaches, administrators, and other figures recognised

Premium
By LANGELIHLE ELSIE SKADE - 10 September 2025

Confederation of African Football (CAF) head of commercial and senior manager Luxolo “Lux” September and Fifa-recognised referee Akhona Makalima were among the prominent sporting figures honoured at the recent Mnquma Sports Confederation’s awards, held at the Butterworth Town Hall...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers oral questions in the National Assembly
50 Years of an Icon: Polo Project Drift — The Film