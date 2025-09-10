Legends honoured at Mnquma Sports Awards
Former athletes, coaches, administrators, and other figures recognised
Confederation of African Football (CAF) head of commercial and senior manager Luxolo “Lux” September and Fifa-recognised referee Akhona Makalima were among the prominent sporting figures honoured at the recent Mnquma Sports Confederation’s awards, held at the Butterworth Town Hall...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.