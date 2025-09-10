News

R10bn needed to rescue BCM’s failing water systems

Municipal manager proposes public-private partnerships to tackle massive backlogs

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 10 September 2025

Decades of neglect have left Buffalo City Metro’s water and sewerage systems on the brink of collapse, with officials now seeking R10bn, with private sector help, to bring failing treatment plants back up to standard...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers oral questions in the National Assembly
50 Years of an Icon: Polo Project Drift — The Film