TimesLIVE
Uber, Bolt must toe the line when new regulations kick in, says Creecy
'Continuous platforms for mediation and dialogue are essential'
Transport minister Barbara Creecy said a new raft of national transport regulations would ensure e-hailing platforms such as Uber were safer for South Africans, while law enforcement would continue to respond to tensions between e-hailing drivers and taxi operators.
She was replying to questions from MPs in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon. Her remarks follow an attack on e-hailing drivers by taxi operators near Maponya Mall. It also follows waves of e-hailing passengers being targeted by criminals during their rides.
EFF MP Nontando Nolutshungu asked Creecy what urgent and robust measures her department would implement to protect e-hailing drivers and ensure safe coexistence with the taxi industry, especially at flashpoints like Maponya Mall.
The minister said the department was publishing the national land transport regulations.
These regulations will incorporate e-hailing platforms, complete with special operating licence requirements and safety and security standards. In the meantime, joint law enforcement and security operations at a national and provincial level remained alert.
“Law enforcement agencies are prepared to address any criminal activity and possible violence between taxi operators and e-hailing drivers. NATJOINTS and PROVJOINTS are on high alert and ready to co-ordinate interventions as needed.”
