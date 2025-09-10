“It concerns us [that South Africans believe we are protecting illegal foreigners]. Unfortunately, our constitution is very clear that we need to protect the rights of all people in South Africa,” he said.
We are not protecting illegals at the expense of locals: SAHRC
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images
The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has dismissed claims it's protecting illegal foreigners due to its stance on protecting human rights for all individuals in South Africa, regardless of their nationality or immigration status.
The commission has condemned various organisations, including Operation Dudula, for blocking illegal foreigners from receiving medical care in public clinics and hospitals.
The commission slammed Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's plans to clear out informal settlements at night, citing concerns about the danger and trauma it may cause to vulnerable groups.
Such incidents have raised concerns about the commission's ability to prioritise South Africans.
In an interview with the SABC, SAHRC chairperson Chris Nissen said the commission has noted concerns from South Africans complaining about not receiving adequate care in public healthcare facilities due to the overburdened system allegedly caused by foreigners.
“It concerns us [that South Africans believe we are protecting illegal foreigners]. Unfortunately, our constitution is very clear that we need to protect the rights of all people in South Africa,” he said.
“The fact is we are not protecting illegal foreign nationals. We are protecting people in this country, and we are looking after our citizens.”
He said the commission shouldn't be accused of protecting illegal foreigners and that the responsibility to ensure all people in the country are in the country legally lies with law enforcement and the home affairs department.
“Our home affairs need to do their work. People are accusing the commission and saying foreigners are being served more than South Africans. People are accusing us of protecting foreign nationals. Our act says we must protect the rights of our people, but it doesn’t say we can allow any illegal activity. If there’s any illegal activity, the police must take their course, relevant government institutions must take their course and do whatever they have to do to stop illegal activity.”
Nissen added that borders need to be protected to stop the influx of illegal foreigners.
“We are dealing with the end of the problem. Our border management and home affairs are not doing what they are supposed to do. I’ve visited so many borders, and there’s no border fencing; people can just walk across, come in, and do whatever they want to do.”
