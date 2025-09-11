News

Four suspected house robbers shot dead in shoot-out with police

Gun battle was on the N14 in Centurion

By TIMESLIVE - 11 September 2025
Four suspected house robbers were shot dead in shootout with Gauteng police. Stock photo.
Four suspected house robbers were shot dead in shootout with Gauteng police. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/atlasfoto

Four suspected criminals were shot dead in a gun battle with Gauteng police on the N14 in Centurion on Thursday afternoon. 

According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, the four are house robbery suspects. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

