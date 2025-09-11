Four suspected criminals were shot dead in a gun battle with Gauteng police on the N14 in Centurion on Thursday afternoon.
According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, the four are house robbery suspects.
This is a developing story.
Four suspected house robbers shot dead in shoot-out with police
Gun battle was on the N14 in Centurion
