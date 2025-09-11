News

Hawks arrest man after raid on R30m cannabis lab outside PMB

By TIMESLIVE - 11 September 2025
The Hawks arrested a 56-year-old man after a tip-off about an illegal dagga plantation in Camperdown, KZN, on Thursday.
Image: HAWKS

The Hawks seized about R30m in cannabis, as well as six firearms and ammunition, when they arrested a 56-year-old man after a tip-off about an illegal dagga plantation in Camperdown, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said members from the Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation unit, working with counter-narcotics and the Durban metro police drug team, arrested the man for cultivation of cannabis, as well as unlawful possession of firearms.

“Members received information about a farm cultivating cannabis in Camperdown. Police swooped on the farm and during the search 4,165 cannabis plants, 70 buckets of processed cannabis and paraphernalia to the street value of about R30m were found,” he said

Forensic science laboratory experts processed the crime scene.

The seized firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to determine if they were used in the commission of any crime.

The man is expected to appear in the Camperdown magistrate's court soon.

TimesLIVE

