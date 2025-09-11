EFF leader Julius Malema has taken a swipe at the anti-immigrant group Operation Dudula, calling it “a group of thugs”.
The group is known for its harsh stance against foreign nationals, advocating for South Africans as first preference for employment in sectors like education, employment, and health care.
They have been involved in several controversies over their actions, such as blocking undocumented foreigners from receiving medical care in public clinics and hospitals. The group plans to target schools next to block illegal foreign children from entering state schools.
Their actions have received mixed reactions from various groups, with some criticising them for allegedly promoting xenophobia and violence against migrants, while others support their efforts to deal with the issue of illegal foreigners.
Malema said on X: “Operation Dudula is a group of thugs and must be subjected to the political killing task team. Period!”
‘Operation Dudula is a group of thugs,’ says Malema
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
His statement ignited backlash from his supporters, with some accusing him of prioritising foreigners over South Africans and threatening to punish him at the polls.
Operation Dudula rejected Malema's claims and urged him to retract his statement.
“We are South Africans committed to protecting our communities and upholding the rule of law,” it said.
“We urge Malema to immediately withdraw this dangerous statement, which incites hatred and puts lives at risk. Operation Dudula stands for justice, community safety, and accountability, not political attacks or intimidation.”
Here are more reactions from X:
