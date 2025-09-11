Three suspected kidnappers killed, three arrested, hostage freed in Eastern Cape

Three alleged kidnappers were killed in a shoot-out with the Hawks and other police units in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, while a hostage was rescued.
Three other suspects were arrested during the co-ordinated operation.
The drama started on the N2 near Kat Kat Farm, between Qonce and Peddie, when two people travelling in a vehicle were allegedly ambushed by the occupants of a sedan earlier this week.
“The suspects fired shots, disabling the victims’ vehicle and forcing them to flee into nearby bushes,” Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said.
“One victim escaped while the other was abducted.”
On Monday, the kidnappers allegedly demanded ransom from the victim’s family.
When the victim was not released, the Hawks intensified their investigation.
On Wednesday, the task team conducted a strategic operation that led to the arrest of three suspects, the recovery of two pistols and the extension of the operation to Dikeni, where an Ethiopian national was found being held hostage.
“At [their] hideout, the suspects fired at officers,” Fumba said.
“The Hawks and their partners returned fire in a controlled response and neutralised three armed suspects.”
No law enforcement personnel were injured.
Five firearms were seized during the operation.
The arrested suspects face charges including kidnapping, attempted murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms.
They are due to appear in the Peddie magistrate’s court on Monday.
The operation was led by the East London Hawks’ kidnapping task team and supported by the East London tracking team, East London tactical response team, provincial crime intelligence, Amathole district crime intelligence and private partner Guardian Defence Security.,
Hawks Eastern Cape head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya said: “This operation sends a clear and uncompromising message that criminals will find no refuge in the Eastern Cape.
“We will track them, confront them, and dismantle their networks with precision and force.”
Daily Dispatch
Three suspected kidnappers killed, three arrested, hostage freed in Eastern Cape
Image: RUSLANPHOTO2/123RF
Three alleged kidnappers were killed in a shoot-out with the Hawks and other police units in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, while a hostage was rescued.
Three other suspects were arrested during the co-ordinated operation.
The drama started on the N2 near Kat Kat Farm, between Qonce and Peddie, when two people travelling in a vehicle were allegedly ambushed by the occupants of a sedan earlier this week.
“The suspects fired shots, disabling the victims’ vehicle and forcing them to flee into nearby bushes,” Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba said.
“One victim escaped while the other was abducted.”
On Monday, the kidnappers allegedly demanded ransom from the victim’s family.
When the victim was not released, the Hawks intensified their investigation.
On Wednesday, the task team conducted a strategic operation that led to the arrest of three suspects, the recovery of two pistols and the extension of the operation to Dikeni, where an Ethiopian national was found being held hostage.
“At [their] hideout, the suspects fired at officers,” Fumba said.
“The Hawks and their partners returned fire in a controlled response and neutralised three armed suspects.”
No law enforcement personnel were injured.
Five firearms were seized during the operation.
The arrested suspects face charges including kidnapping, attempted murder and the possession of unlicensed firearms.
They are due to appear in the Peddie magistrate’s court on Monday.
The operation was led by the East London Hawks’ kidnapping task team and supported by the East London tracking team, East London tactical response team, provincial crime intelligence, Amathole district crime intelligence and private partner Guardian Defence Security.,
Hawks Eastern Cape head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya said: “This operation sends a clear and uncompromising message that criminals will find no refuge in the Eastern Cape.
“We will track them, confront them, and dismantle their networks with precision and force.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos