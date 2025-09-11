WATCH | Newcastle residents play cautious game of 'spot the lion'

Newcastle SPCA received a call about a lion walking on the railway line on Wednesday morning. The organisation uploaded a video of the sighting and warned the public not to approach the animal.
Image: Nemar74/123RF
Authorities are on alert in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, after a possible sighting of a lion and have urged residents to stay vigilant as they investigate reports of a roaming big cat.
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo confirmed the wildlife authority was investigating a claim of a lion in the Ingogo area.
“We are now waiting for a new sighting,” he told TimesLIVE on Thursday.
Newcastle SPCA received a call about a lion walking on the railway line on Wednesday morning. The organisation uploaded a video of the sighting and warned the public not to approach the animal.
Inspector Genevieve Tinkler said Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife was informed.
On Thursday morning the SPCA received a call stating the sighting was fake. “We have received a call stating the story about the lion is fake. Please note that all cases reported to the SPCA are taken seriously. We have followed the correct procedure and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife have been informed and this case will be investigated for the sake of this animal.
“Should it end up being a fake report the necessary procedure will then be followed. A lot of time, effort and resources go into a call such as this from all involved. But what if it is true and this poor animal is unnecessarily harmed or someone is killed and authorities did not do anything?
“Please continue to be safe and keep an eye out for this animal and report any sightings immediately.”
Tinkler told TimesLIVE that there were no reports of sightings of the lion on Thursday. “Now we just have to wait,” she said.
