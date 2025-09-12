News

70 Eastern Cape children died of hunger in seven months this year

Premier expected to appear before SAHRC as malnutrition figures reveal stark misery and widespread state neglect

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 12 September 2025

The deaths of 70 Eastern Cape children from the start of the year to July have been linked to severe acute malnutrition...

