Buffalo City municipality fast-tracks completion of Marina Glen-Ebuhlanti upgrades

The Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality (BCM) has moved with urgency to fast-track the completion of the long-awaited Marina Glen-Ebuhlanti upgrades, directing that the allocated R10m budget be used efficiently to ensure the project is completed soonest.

This decisive move follows an in-loco inspection conducted recently, where executive mayor Princess Faku and city manager Mxolisi Yawa received a full briefing on the project’s status.

The city manager confirmed that the process to appoint a contractor was being finalised, with work expected to commence immediately thereafter.

The R10m allocation will focus on critical improvements that will transform Ebuhlanti into a safe, modern and vibrant recreational destination.

These include:

New ablution facilities to improve hygiene and convenience for all visitors;

Reliable water and electricity connections, ensuring the facility operates effectively;

New braai stands for public use, directly supporting the popular local braai culture; and

A solid wall at the Ebuhlanti main entrance to curb vandalism and safeguard the facility.

BCM has stressed that these upgrades are being fast-tracked to meet the needs of the community, particularly the braai stand operators (“braai ladies”) who rely on Ebuhlanti for their livelihoods.

During the inspection, the operators called for clear time frames, and the municipality assured them that the project would be completed within budget and delivered by the October deadline.

BCM said the main focus was on ensuring that Ebuhlanti was a safe, clean, and fully functional recreational facility that residents and visitors could enjoy.

This investment is not only about infrastructure but also about supporting local livelihoods and boosting tourism in the city.

The Marina Glen-Ebuhlanti precinct is one of Buffalo City Metro’s most iconic recreational and tourism hubs, attracting both locals and visitors.

Its upgrades form part of BCM’s broader programme to enhance public amenities, tourism infrastructure and economic opportunities.

By investing in facilities like Ebuhlanti, the municipality aims to stimulate small business development by empowering informal traders and braai stand operators.

It also seeks to enhance tourism appeal, drawing more visitors to East London’s beachfront and surrounds and to promote safe, family-friendly recreational spaces that uplift community wellbeing.

BCM has reaffirmed that the municipality is committed to ensuring accountability and visible delivery of projects.

“We have heard the calls of our people and are moving with speed. This is about demonstrating that when we allocate resources, we deliver results.

“Ebuhlanti must stand as an example of efficient project execution and responsive governance,” Faku said.

When complete, the revamped precinct will serve as more than just a leisure spot — it will become a symbol of community resilience, municipal commitment and economic empowerment, where infrastructure meets livelihoods and recreation meets tourism growth.

BCM calls on residents and stakeholders to support this transformative project and looks forward to unveiling a fully upgraded Ebuhlanti later this year.