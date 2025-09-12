Enhanced indigent registration campaign launched to ensure no family is excluded

The Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality (BCM) has reaffirmed its commitment to providing relief to its most vulnerable residents with the launch of an intensified Indigent Registration Campaign.

The campaign, which started on Tuesday September 9, will run until November 13, reaching all regions of the metro in an effort to identify and register potential indigent households.

The campaign is aligned to the city’s Indigent Support Policy, which is designed to assist households that fall below the income threshold by providing them with municipal support, debt relief and subsidies on basic services such as water, sanitation, refuse and electricity.

In announcing the campaign, executive mayor Princess Faku urged residents who qualify for the programme to come forward and register.

“We know that many households in Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality are struggling to make ends meet.

“This policy exists to ensure no family is left behind when it comes to accessing basic municipal services.

“I am calling on all eligible residents to come and register so they can benefit from the support that their municipality provides,” she said.

A key highlight of 2025’s campaign is the introduction of the Enhanced Indigent Management System, which was scheduled to go live on Monday September 8.

The new system represents a major leap forward in how BCM manages the registration, validation and monitoring of indigent households.

Through integration with external data sources, the system will be able to validate all applications to ensure that only qualifying households benefit.

This innovation, the city explains, is aimed at improving completeness, compliance and integrity in the indigent support process, while reducing instances of fraudulent applications and leakages.

“We are modernising the way we deliver services to our residents.

“This enhanced system will allow us to ensure that indigent benefits reach the right people at the right time.

“It is about fairness, accountability, and ensuring public funds are used responsibly,” mayor Faku emphasised.

The municipality has underscored that the indigent programme is not merely a form of relief, but a social justice tool that ensures dignity, equity and inclusion for the poorest communities within BCM.

The mayor stressed that supporting indigent households was also about growing the city inclusively.

“Our goal is to build a city where nobody is excluded from the most basic of services simply because they are poor.

“By supporting indigent families, we are laying a foundation for social stability and we are creating an environment where people can live with dignity while participating in the economy.”

The municipality has committed to rolling out the registration campaign through all its regions — East London, Qonce, Mdantsane, and rural areas — to make it accessible to as many residents as possible.

Mobile registration points, community halls, and ward-based activations will be used to ensure widespread coverage.

Trained officials will also be deployed to assist residents with completing applications and providing information on required documentation.

Residents are encouraged to prepare by bringing along proof of income (or proof of unemployment), SA identity documents, and municipal account details when applying.

Mayor Faku concluded by calling for strong community participation.

“This is a government that cares and listens. I urge our councillors, ward committees, and community leaders to spread the word and ensure that our most vulnerable citizens are not left behind.

“Together, we can ensure that every indigent household in Buffalo City gets the support they deserve.”