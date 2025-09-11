“This industry isn’t traditional. There are blurred lines between paid work, gifting, trade exchanges, and delayed payments; some creators wait months to be paid. Taxing influencers without understanding how we work risks punishing survival, not regulating success.”
‘I pay tax,’ says Lasizwe as Sars plans to tax social media influencers
Social media content creator Lasizwe Dambuza has declared that he pays tax after criticising the SA Revenue Service's (Sars') plans to tax social media influencers.
The revenue service urged social media influencers to declare their income for taxation.
In a post on X, Dambuza said, “I want to be clear, I do pay tax. I’ve always contributed, and I believe in building this country.”
The Awkward Dates creator shared challenges faced by creators in the field regarding how they make an income, saying it's not as glamorous as people make it out to be.
‘Come with me as I pay Sars’: Revenue service to tax social influencers
“This industry isn’t traditional. There are blurred lines between paid work, gifting, trade exchanges, and delayed payments; some creators wait months to be paid. Taxing influencers without understanding how we work risks punishing survival, not regulating success.”
He called for open discussions and awareness of how social media influencers can contribute to paying taxes.
“That’s why we need structure, education, and open dialogue, not shame or confusion. I’d genuinely welcome a workshop or sit-down with Sars to discuss how creators can contribute in a way that’s fair, informed and future-proof.”
He added that creators should be equipped with tools to help them grow should they be required to pay taxes like everyone else.
“This industry grew faster than policy. And if creators are going to be taxed like businesses, they need the same tools businesses have, like invoicing, valuation frameworks, and education. We’re not asking to be exempt; we’re asking to be equipped.”
