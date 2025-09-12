Israeli strikes killed at least 40 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, local health authorities said, most of them in Gaza City where many residents are staying put despite Israeli evacuation orders because they have nowhere safe to go.
Israel has stated its intention to take full control of the ruined city, where about a million people are sheltering, as part of its plan to wipe out the militant group Hamas, and has been intensifying its attacks, residents said.
“The explosions never stopped since yesterday,” said father-of-two Adel, 60, who lives in Gaza City close to Beach refugee camp. He did not wish to give his full name for safety reasons.
“Many families left their homes and that is what the occupation wants,” he told Reuters via a chat app. “By these bombardments they are telling people, 'You either leave your area or die there'.”
Witnesses said at least 15 houses inside Beach camp had been hit by air strikes and the Israeli army had since called the occupants of other houses telling them strikes on their homes were imminent. They were now scrambling to leave and neighbours feared their own homes would be damaged.
Israel intensifies Gaza City strikes as many residents refuse evacuation
At least 40 killed in strikes across Gaza, say medical sources
Image: REUTERS/Ebrahim Hajjaj
Israeli strikes killed at least 40 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, local health authorities said, most of them in Gaza City where many residents are staying put despite Israeli evacuation orders because they have nowhere safe to go.
Israel has stated its intention to take full control of the ruined city, where about a million people are sheltering, as part of its plan to wipe out the militant group Hamas, and has been intensifying its attacks, residents said.
“The explosions never stopped since yesterday,” said father-of-two Adel, 60, who lives in Gaza City close to Beach refugee camp. He did not wish to give his full name for safety reasons.
“Many families left their homes and that is what the occupation wants,” he told Reuters via a chat app. “By these bombardments they are telling people, 'You either leave your area or die there'.”
Witnesses said at least 15 houses inside Beach camp had been hit by air strikes and the Israeli army had since called the occupants of other houses telling them strikes on their homes were imminent. They were now scrambling to leave and neighbours feared their own homes would be damaged.
Medical sources said 14 civilians were killed in a single strike on a house in the Al-Tuwam area, in the north of the city.
Several deadly strikes hit targets in the south of the territory, where some of those fleeing the bombardment of Gaza City have been heading.
Amjad Al-Shawa, head of the Palestinian NGOs Network, which liaises with the UN and international aid groups, told Reuters an estimated 10% of people in Gaza City had left since Israel announced its plan to take control of it a month ago.
The Israeli army said it had started expanding an area of the southern Gaza Strip it calls “Crossing 147" to increase the volume of aid entering a designated humanitarian zone. This was in preparation to receive the population leaving the northern area, it said.
“It should be emphasised that on completion, the crossing's intake capacity will rise to 150 trucks per day — triple the current level, thereby enabling increased entry of aid, with an emphasis on food,” the army said.
The UN and many foreign governments, including those of countries traditionally allied with Israel, have condemned the Gaza City evacuation order, called for a ceasefire and sharply criticised conditions in the humanitarian zone.
Israel's military assault on Gaza has killed more than 64,000 people, mostly civilians, according to local health authorities, caused a hunger crisis and wider humanitarian disaster, and reduced much of the enclave to rubble.
The territory's health ministry has said at least 411 people, including 142 children, have died of malnutrition and starvation in the enclave.
On Friday Israeli police said an attacker from a Palestinian area of the West Bank had been arrested after carrying out a stabbing attack on guests of a hotel at a kibbutz near Jerusalem.
Israel's ambulance service said two people had been taken to hospital.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos