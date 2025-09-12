Mayor highlights progress in service delivery, financial reforms, infrastructure projects

The executive mayor of Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality (BCM) Princess Faku has reaffirmed the city’s commitment to financial recovery, improved service delivery, and infrastructure development, stressing that the metro is on the right path to restoring efficiency and building public trust.

Mayor Faku acknowledged the challenges the city had faced over the years but emphasised that important strides were being made in key areas such as financial reform, billing system improvements, and service delivery in water, sanitation and electricity.

The mayor welcomed the announcement of constitutional support by national and provincial government to strengthen the capacity of the municipality.

The support, in terms of Section 154 of the Constitution of the Republic of South SA, provides for national and provincial government to support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities to manage their affairs, exercise their powers and perform their functions.

Mayor Faku said this support was not only timely but necessary to ensure that BCM continued to build on recent progress, while addressing long-standing challenges in administration, governance, and service delivery.

“We welcome this support with open hands. It is a sign that our national and provincial leaders are committed to walking with Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality to ensure we meet the needs of our residents.

“Section 154 is about support, not takeover, and as such, it will complement the work we are already doing through our financial recovery plan, our billing reform, and our infrastructure investments,” she said.

The support will focus on strengthening financial management, infrastructure planning, service delivery improvement, and governance systems.

This includes technical and administrative support to ensure BCM stabilises operations and restores full public confidence in the institution.

Mayor Faku further emphasised that BCM was already showing encouraging results, such as:

Improved revenue collection at 71%;

Ongoing efforts to modernise the billing system;

Infrastructure upgrades in water, sanitation, electricity and roads; and

Strengthened partnerships with institutions such as the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency (Misa) and National Treasury on reforms.

“The support under Section 154 will deepen these gains, accelerate reforms, and help us deal decisively with challenges that undermine service delivery.

“For us, this is not about pointing fingers but about partnership for progress.”

The mayor reassured residents that the support did not remove the authority of the democratically elected city council but instead provided the technical muscle required to implement decisions effectively.

“We remain in charge of the political direction of this metro, but we are also humble enough to recognise that we need support in certain technical areas.

“This is what co-operative governance is about. It is about working together in the best interests of our people.”

Mayor Faku reported that the city had already achieved a 71% collection rate, a notable improvement compared to previous years.

“This is an encouraging step, but we are not yet where we need to be.

“I want to thank all residents and businesses who continue to pay their rates and service charges on time.

“Your contributions are the backbone of the services we deliver.

“I also call on those who are not paying to play their part — because without your partnership, our collective development cannot succeed,” she said.

The executive mayor called for unity and support from all stakeholders — residents, councillors, labour, civil society and the private sector — as the city works hand-in-hand with provincial and national government.

“The people of Buffalo City deserve a municipality that works, delivers, and inspires confidence.

“With this support, I am confident we will fast-track our journey to becoming a metro that lives up to its full potential.

“We are committed to transparency, accountability and to building a city that truly works for its people.”

Mayor Faku commended the ongoing support from Misa, noting that the agency’s technical expertise had bolstered Buffalo City’s capacity in infrastructure planning, delivery, and maintenance.

“Through the partnership with Misa, we are building sustainable technical capacity within the municipality to better respond to the demands of our growing city,” she said.

On the financial side, the mayor highlighted progress under the National Treasury’s reform projects, which aim to strengthen financial governance, improve expenditure management and drive fiscal accountability.

She said these reforms were already yielding results in improving efficiency and ensuring every rand was spent where it mattered most.

“BCM continues to implement its Financial Recovery Plan, which has been designed to stabilise municipal finances and improve revenue collection,” Faku said.

Acknowledging the frustrations of residents, the mayor assured them that BCM was working tirelessly to address long-standing billing system challenges.

“We know the billing system has caused problems and eroded confidence. That is why the municipality has prioritised stabilising, modernising, and improving our billing platform.

“The goal is simple: to ensure every account is accurate, fair, and transparent.”

She noted that internal teams were working with external partners to overhaul the system and that once complete, residents would have greater clarity and ease of access to their municipal accounts.

The mayor also outlined progress made by the city’s water and sanitation and electricity business units, which remain critical to everyday life and economic activity in Buffalo City Metro.

“In the area of water and sanitation, projects are under way to strengthen supply, reduce water losses, and improve waste water management.

“We are also investing in expanding infrastructure to underserved areas.

“In electricity, our teams are working around the clock to ensure reliable supply and to respond quickly to faults.

“We are also exploring renewable energy alternatives to reduce dependency on the national grid,” she said.

Mayor Faku reaffirmed her administration’s commitment to good governance, accountability, and sustainable transformation.

She noted that while challenges remained, the city was building momentum in the right direction.

“Our responsibility is not only to deliver services but to restore confidence in local government.

“That means being transparent, being accountable, and working with communities to solve problems together,” she stressed.

She concluded with a call to action: “Let us continue to accelerate progress, together.

“When we work hand-in-hand — residents, business, civil society, and government — Buffalo City will thrive.

“Our vision is a metro that delivers quality services, attracts investment, and creates opportunities for all.”