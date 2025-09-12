Nephew of massacre accused a key figure in Lusikisiki murders, court hears
Youngest suspect a trusted lieutenant of Mzukisi Ndamase, says state witness
A chilling picture of family loyalty at the heart of the Lusikisiki massacre emerged in the Mthatha high court this week when it was revealed that the youngest of the six accused is not only the alleged field commander of the killings, but also the nephew of the man accused of orchestrating them from prison...
