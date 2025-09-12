Prominent winemaker and rugby legend Jan 'Boland' Coetzee dies

He made his international debut against the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town in 1974 at the age of 29 and played in six Tests until 1976, when he started in all four Tests against the All Blacks on their tour of South Africa.
Tributes are being shared for respected winemaker and former Springbok Jan “Boland” Coetzee, who has died at the age of 80 at his Stellenbosch home.
His family confirmed he succumbed to a brief illness early on Friday. His health had been under pressure over the past few years, over which he demonstrated his characteristic determination until the end.
“He was a man of few words but his unique outlook and unwavering nature made his disposition clear: Jan was always unpretentious, incredibly honest and loved a good story and joking around. We will miss him — always in shorts, barefoot or with a pair of vellies and his trademark pulled up long rugby socks.”
Originally from a farming family on the Cape West Coast, he was a pioneer of establishing chardonnay wine in South Africa. He studied oenology and viticulture at Stellenbosch University. He worked as the winemaker at Kanonkop estate in Stellenbosch, before buying Vriesenhof.
Coetzee formed part of the Springbok team from 1974-1976 as a flank.
SA Rugby said in its tribute to Coetzee he was rated as one of the best fetchers of his time and in his personal life was “a great man”.
He made his international debut against the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town in 1974 at the age of 29 and played in six Tests until 1976, when he started in all four Tests against the All Blacks on their tour of South Africa.
Coetzee was also a stalwart of Stellenbosch University and played in 127 matches for Western Province from 1967 to 1979. He also represented the Junior Springboks, SA XV, Gazelles and SA Universities teams.
“To lose a member of the South African rugby family is never easy and Jan Boland’s passing is a sad day for us all,” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.
“He was a gentleman whose grace, humility and quiet strength left an indelible mark.
“Off the pitch his life was rich and varied. He was recognised not just for his technical and entrepreneurial achievements but for his generosity, especially in sharing knowledge and uplifting those around him, and he also passionate about support for workers in the agricultural sector.
“Jan Boland embodied values we all hold dear: humility, perseverance and respect.”
