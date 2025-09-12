Salvation Army wraps up relief aid with boost for Mthatha flood victims
Charitable organisation one of the first to respond with assistance after June disaster
The Salvation Army has wrapped up its months-long humanitarian relief programme in the Eastern Cape with a final handover to victims of the devastating floods that displaced families and claimed lives in Mthatha earlier in June...
