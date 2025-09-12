SA’s municipalities face a productivity crisis, says WWISE chief

The absence of strong performance management systems based on proven frameworks has triggered a productivity crisis in South African municipalities.
That is the stark warning from Muhammad Ali, Managing Director of World Wide Industrial Systems & Engineers (WWISE), who argues that weak governance structures are undermining service delivery and costing the country billions of rand each year.
In 2024, only 16% of municipalities — 41 out of 257 — received clean audits, underscoring the extent of the challenge.
WWISE has benchmarked South Africa’s performance against African and global peers, analysing key productivity indicators such as GDP per hour worked, output per employee, service delivery outcomes, government efficiency and customer satisfaction scores.
The findings show why countries such as Algeria and Mauritius are achieving better results.
Algeria, for instance, ranks highest in Africa not only because of its capital-intensive energy sector, but also because of its adoption of ministry-level key performance indicators (KPIs), rigorous audits and efficient budget execution policies.
Mauritius, meanwhile, has built stronger public sector performance by embedding KPIs across ministries, introducing performance-based budgeting and conducting annual staff appraisals.
South Africa, by contrast, has failed to cascade performance management systems down to operational levels. Ali says individual development plans often neglect leadership, motivation and communication, while budget constraints limit training and resourcing.
“Added to this, budget limitations restrict training and resourcing. These factors drive poor service delivery and audit outcomes,” he says.
Skills shortages are another major obstacle. Globally, the benchmark is one engineer per 1,000 to 1,500 people, with all critical posts filled.
In South Africa, there is only one engineer for every 3,166 people, and vacancies across municipalities are widespread. Infrastructure weaknesses are equally pressing: 46% of the country’s water systems are at critical or high risk, compared with global benchmarks where most are deemed acceptable.
To reverse the decline, Ali says municipalities must adopt internationally recognised standards under the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO). These include employee engagement, human capital metrics, human governance and workforce planning.
“A standard like ISO 30414 measures skills gaps, turnover, absenteeism and training impact, while ISO 30408 strengthens governance, accountability and ethical decision-making.
“By implementing these standards, you can honestly expect to see clean audits among our municipalities rising from 16% to as much as 90%,” he says.
WWISE’s model calls for a learning management system, blended training linked to individual development plans, KPIs and work skills plans, and a risk-based approach to identify high-risk areas and address them with measurable objectives.
Ali also proposes a municipal standard on service delivery and output quality, tied to automated task management. Under this system, failures would be escalated to the relevant authorities for action, while compliance and high performance would be formally recognised.
However, he cautions that transformation will not come quickly or cheaply. “It requires a three-year commitment, with project costs ranging between R150 million and R200 million,” he says.
“But this is not about consultants giving advice – it’s about experienced ISO implementers embedding themselves into the business, driving skills transfer, governance reform, productivity and performance improvements.
“Only then can service delivery improve – validated through independent certification from credible bodies like the South African Bureau of Standards.”
Ali will present the proposed standards-based model as a keynote speaker at the upcoming Local Government Indaba at Gallagher Estate in Midrand on 2–3 October.
Hosted by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the event will gather more than 250 municipal HR practitioners to tackle performance and productivity challenges in South Africa’s local government sector.
SA’s municipalities face a productivity crisis, says WWISE chief
The absence of strong performance management systems based on proven frameworks has triggered a productivity crisis in South African municipalities.
That is the stark warning from Muhammad Ali, Managing Director of World Wide Industrial Systems & Engineers (WWISE), who argues that weak governance structures are undermining service delivery and costing the country billions of rand each year.
In 2024, only 16% of municipalities — 41 out of 257 — received clean audits, underscoring the extent of the challenge.
WWISE has benchmarked South Africa’s performance against African and global peers, analysing key productivity indicators such as GDP per hour worked, output per employee, service delivery outcomes, government efficiency and customer satisfaction scores.
The findings show why countries such as Algeria and Mauritius are achieving better results.
Algeria, for instance, ranks highest in Africa not only because of its capital-intensive energy sector, but also because of its adoption of ministry-level key performance indicators (KPIs), rigorous audits and efficient budget execution policies.
Mauritius, meanwhile, has built stronger public sector performance by embedding KPIs across ministries, introducing performance-based budgeting and conducting annual staff appraisals.
South Africa, by contrast, has failed to cascade performance management systems down to operational levels. Ali says individual development plans often neglect leadership, motivation and communication, while budget constraints limit training and resourcing.
“Added to this, budget limitations restrict training and resourcing. These factors drive poor service delivery and audit outcomes,” he says.
Skills shortages are another major obstacle. Globally, the benchmark is one engineer per 1,000 to 1,500 people, with all critical posts filled.
In South Africa, there is only one engineer for every 3,166 people, and vacancies across municipalities are widespread. Infrastructure weaknesses are equally pressing: 46% of the country’s water systems are at critical or high risk, compared with global benchmarks where most are deemed acceptable.
To reverse the decline, Ali says municipalities must adopt internationally recognised standards under the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO). These include employee engagement, human capital metrics, human governance and workforce planning.
“A standard like ISO 30414 measures skills gaps, turnover, absenteeism and training impact, while ISO 30408 strengthens governance, accountability and ethical decision-making.
“By implementing these standards, you can honestly expect to see clean audits among our municipalities rising from 16% to as much as 90%,” he says.
WWISE’s model calls for a learning management system, blended training linked to individual development plans, KPIs and work skills plans, and a risk-based approach to identify high-risk areas and address them with measurable objectives.
Ali also proposes a municipal standard on service delivery and output quality, tied to automated task management. Under this system, failures would be escalated to the relevant authorities for action, while compliance and high performance would be formally recognised.
However, he cautions that transformation will not come quickly or cheaply. “It requires a three-year commitment, with project costs ranging between R150 million and R200 million,” he says.
“But this is not about consultants giving advice – it’s about experienced ISO implementers embedding themselves into the business, driving skills transfer, governance reform, productivity and performance improvements.
“Only then can service delivery improve – validated through independent certification from credible bodies like the South African Bureau of Standards.”
Ali will present the proposed standards-based model as a keynote speaker at the upcoming Local Government Indaba at Gallagher Estate in Midrand on 2–3 October.
Hosted by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the event will gather more than 250 municipal HR practitioners to tackle performance and productivity challenges in South Africa’s local government sector.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos