Man killed in police shootout near Centane

A 38 year- old man was shot dead during a shootout with police at Macibe village outside Centane on Friday.
Police Spokesperson Lt Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the incident followed after police were performing their duties and tried to stop and search a vehicle in town.
" The driver of the Toyota bakkie accelerated and did not stop and a chase ensued. The vehicle drove to the direction of Macibe Location and the driver immediately stopped and started shooting to the police who then reacted and the suspect succumbed to his injuries."Mawisa said.
She said on investigation the police recovered a 9mm pistol and a magazine with live ammunition.
An inquest and attempted murder docket has been opened and will be taken by IPID for investigation.
Daily Dispatch
