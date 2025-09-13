Eight suspects were arrested after officers found them “in the act,” said provincial Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba. Police seized manufacturing equipment, large drums and sealed boxes of alcohol with an estimated street value of R250,000.
Raid uncovers counterfeit alcohol lab in East London
Public order police, the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies raided a house in Amalinda Heights, East London, on Saturday morning, uncovering a counterfeit alcohol manufacturing operation.
Eight suspects were arrested after officers found them “in the act,” said provincial Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba. Police seized manufacturing equipment, large drums and sealed boxes of alcohol with an estimated street value of R250,000.
The multidisciplinary operation was led by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team with support from Crime Intelligence, Public Order Policing and the Local Criminal Record Centre.
“The suspects are expected to face charges under the Liquor Act and Counterfeit Goods Act,” Fumba said. “We commend the public for providing valuable information that led to this breakthrough.”
The raid began just after 9am and by early afternoon, investigators were still on the scene searching for further evidence.
This is a developing story.
