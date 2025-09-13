Western Cape police are investigating a suspected gang-related shooting which left three men dead and another injured in Ekopoleni in Happy Valley, Mfuleni, on Friday.
Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said three victims aged between 24 and 27 died at the scene while a fourth man, aged 18, sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital.
“At about 10.41pm, a lone gunman opened fire on the victims before being picked up by the driver of an Isuzu bakkie. They are yet to be arrested.
“While detectives are pursuing all leads, operational members have been deployed in the area to maintain stability. At this stage, the motive for the shooting is believed to be gang-related.”
The public is urged to share any information to assist the investigation by contacting Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
Three dead, one injured in suspected gang-related shooting
Image: 123RF/zeferli
Western Cape police are investigating a suspected gang-related shooting which left three men dead and another injured in Ekopoleni in Happy Valley, Mfuleni, on Friday.
Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said three victims aged between 24 and 27 died at the scene while a fourth man, aged 18, sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital.
“At about 10.41pm, a lone gunman opened fire on the victims before being picked up by the driver of an Isuzu bakkie. They are yet to be arrested.
“While detectives are pursuing all leads, operational members have been deployed in the area to maintain stability. At this stage, the motive for the shooting is believed to be gang-related.”
The public is urged to share any information to assist the investigation by contacting Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos