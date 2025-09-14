'Drunk driver' arrested after crashing into vehicle, assaulting RTI officer and causing N3 chaos

A KwaZulu-Natal motorist is in custody after allegedly crashing into a car while driving under the influence, assaulting a Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officer and injuring another in a “reckless” attempt to flee the scene.
The KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements department, said a distressed female motorist had alerted the Road Traffic Inspectorate team that a “drunk driver” had collided with her vehicle and fled the scene.
The department's spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, said the RTI team spotted and stopped the speeding white Mahindra bakkie on Dr Chota Motala Road northbound near Pietermaritzburg and when confronted, the driver assaulted the RTI officer and fled.
While fleeing, the Mahindra collided with other vehicles on the N3.
Sibiya said the driver drove through the Howick area and collided with another vehicle before heading towards Hilton via the R103.
“On Hilton Avenue, once again, the Mahindra collided with a light delivery vehicle. Our brave RTI officer, Phiwokuhle Ndabezitha, was injured after he rear-ended the Mahindra. We wish him a speedy recovery. He showed bravery and went an extra mile to save innocent lives,” Sibiya said.
He confirmed the alleged drunk driver was behind bars and faces several charges, including assault and fleeing the scene of an accident.
He is also facing charges of reckless and negligent driving.
Meanwhile, Sibiya said on the N2 southbound, an RTI team arrested an IT specialist in Park Rynie after being caught driving at 192km/h.
MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said he mandated the team months ago to clean up the province's roads “by coming down very hard on reckless and drunk motorists”.
“It is for these reasons we have advertised 278 posts for traffic officers. This is part of strengthening our dedicated and efficient RTI team,” he said.
