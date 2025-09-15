Gauteng man's bank account raided after girlfriend 'colludes' with crooks

Police in Norkem Park, east of Johannesburg, have made two arrests in connection with a love scam.
Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko said a woman had on Friday reported a case of house robbery and kidnapping involving her boyfriend.
A police investigation established she had colluded with four male accomplices to kidnap the boyfriend and rob him by withdrawing an undisclosed amount of cash from his bank account.
The 30-year-old woman has been arrested for perjury and conspiracy to kidnap.
A male suspect, aged 28, has also been arrested for robbery and kidnapping.
The investigation is ongoing.
