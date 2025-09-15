Cancer patients have welcomed a newly-upgraded outpatient chemotherapy room and modernised pharmacy facilities at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, in a multimillion-rand project made possible via donations.
The oncology department at the hospital cares for about 3,000 new patients a year.
The R5.2m project was executed through the generosity of donors, including a R1m contribution from Wheel2Heal, support from the Radiation Oncology Facilities Board Fund, the Groote Schuur Trust, government departments, hospital management, staff contributions and civil society partners.
Patient Duane Minder, speaking at the opening, said: “The doctors, nurses and therapists here gave me my life back. I am so grateful for their care and for this new chemotherapy room, which will make the journey a little easier for every patient who comes here. It shows us that we are not alone, and that people care about what we are going through.”
Groote Schuur Hospital opens new chemotherapy room in R5m project funded by donors
'We have created a space of care, comfort and compassion' says health MEC
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Minder, aged 36, struggled with persistent back pain for two years until he jumped over a gate to retrieve his keys and collapsed, unable to feel his legs. He was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma, with a tumour pressing against his spine and causing spinal cord compression.
He received urgent radiotherapy and was started on chemotherapy. With care from doctors, nurses and physiotherapists, he slowly regained movement in his legs. Today — thanks to continued chemo and physiotherapy support — he is walking again.
Western Cape health and wellness MEC Mireille Wenger said the project was a “shining example of what can be achieved when government, civil society, donors and healthcare professionals work together with one goal in mind: to offer patients hope. I am deeply grateful to every partner who has contributed to making this dream a reality. Together, we have not just built a room — we have created a space of care, comfort and compassion that will serve thousands of patients for years to come”.
