News

Minister urges action to turn global pledges into real gains for women

Premium
By EMIHLE MBANGATHA - 15 September 2025

Imbokodo YabaThembu, in partnership with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation, G-20 SA and the Kat Leisure Group, hosted a women’s dialogue at the Osner Hotel in East London...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Timeline of how the Charlie Kirk shooting unfolded | REUTERS
LIVE NEWS: Charlie Kirk assassin manhunt, Trump to award Kirk Presidential ...