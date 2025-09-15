Three people accused of breaking into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm in February 2020 and stealing $580,000 (R10m) have pleaded not guilty in the Modimolle regional court.
Alleged mastermind Imanuwela David, cleaner Froliana Joseph — who allegedly found the cash hidden in a couch — and her brother Ndilinasho Joseph are accused of conspiracy to commit housebreaking, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft. David faces an additional charge of money laundering.
While the charges were read out, David stood calmly with his hands crossed. The siblings shielded their faces with their hands.
The state said it intends to present evidence of cellphone communication between David and two other individuals who are not before the court, as well as communication with the Joseph duo.
Evidence about David's purchase of cars and property after February 2020, with a financial flow analysis showing that his finances dramatically improved, will also be led.
The state is now leading its first witness, an employee at the farm.
The court has ordered that the identity of the witnesses not be revealed.
Suspects in Phala Phala farm theft plead not guilty as trial gets under way
