WATCH | 'I chose to go to work after graduation': Boxer cashier after viral video

Siphelele Msibi, a Boxer employee who was seen working at the shop on her graduation day wearing her graduation attire in a viral video, has clarified she was not forced to go to work on her special day.
The video, which garnered more than 1.6-million views on TikTok, showed Msibi helping customers at the till and mopping the floor, captioning it: “Let's go get that bread because we need it. I'm a retail hun and just a baby at work. That's what we do every day, we mop the floor before knocking off.”
The video sparked mixed reaction, with some criticising Boxer management for allegedly forcing Msibi to work on her special day, while others praised her commitment to her job.
However, Msibi has clarified that the claims are “false and misleading”, saying she was given a day off for her graduation.
“I assure everyone these claims are baseless and without merit.
“I was given days off to prepare for my graduation day. Please stop spreading lies about the management and the company. Not all managers are nasty and stuff because my manager gave me time to go enjoy my day. I made the choice of going to my workplace. I appreciate your understanding and support.”
She said the video was to dispel misconceptions about retail workers not having any formal education.
“After the graduation ceremony I made the choice to go to my workplace to celebrate with my colleagues and show customers who insult us, [saying] that we are uneducated and don't have matric, that you may go to school and learn for a specific course but in most cases you won't end up working for the course you did.”
