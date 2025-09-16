News

Lusikisiki massacre trial witness says he followed orders out of fear for his life

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 16 September 2025

A state witness in the Lusikisiki massacre trial told the Mthatha high court on Monday that he complied with instructions to assist in the mass shooting because he feared convicted murderer Mzukisi Ndamase would kill him if he refused...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

One killed and 13 injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia
Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford dies at 89 | Sky News coverage