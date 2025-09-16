A taxi driver involved in an accident in which 20 pupils were injured in Impendle has been traced and arrested by KwaZulu-Natal authorities.
Transport MEC Siboniso Duma said he does not have a driver's licence, working only with a learner's.
A professional driving permit is required by law for anyone transporting passengers.
Compounding the danger, Duma said, the vehicle was unroadworthy.
The taxi plunged off the KwaKhetha Bridge on the P127 on Monday morning. Some passengers were treated and discharged and others remain in hospital, the transport department said.
Duma said he is liaising with roleplayers to work in an integrated fashion to coordinate interventions to improve road safety, including government departments, the the SA National Taxi Council and the association of private vehicle testing stations.
"There are many unroadworthy vehicles used for private scholar transport.
"We have agreed to work together to isolate elements operating vehicles without roadworthy certificates and to ensure those issuing fraudulent certificates are arrested."
TimesLIVE
Scholar transport driver does not have licence, minibus was unroadworthy
Image: KZN transport dept
