US secretary of state Marco Rubio has warned that the government will deport foreigners who celebrate the assassination of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Kirk was fatally shot at a Utah Valley University event last week, sparking mixed reactions from social media users, celebrities and political figures, with some celebrating his death due to his controversial views while others condemned the violent act.
Rubio said the US would not allow foreigners who celebrate the death of a fellow citizen in the country.
“We are not in the business of inviting people over to our country who are going to be involved in negative and destructive behaviour,” he said. “If we invite someone to visit the US as a student, a tourist, or whatever, the standard should be very high. We shouldn’t be bringing these people into this country.”
He said foreigners who celebrate Kirk’s death will have their visas revoked.
“Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country.”
US threatens to deport foreigners who celebrate Charlie Kirk’s death
'If you are here on a visa and cheering on the assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported': Rubio
Journalist
Image: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune
US secretary of state Marco Rubio has warned that the government will deport foreigners who celebrate the assassination of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Kirk was fatally shot at a Utah Valley University event last week, sparking mixed reactions from social media users, celebrities and political figures, with some celebrating his death due to his controversial views while others condemned the violent act.
Rubio said the US would not allow foreigners who celebrate the death of a fellow citizen in the country.
“We are not in the business of inviting people over to our country who are going to be involved in negative and destructive behaviour,” he said. “If we invite someone to visit the US as a student, a tourist, or whatever, the standard should be very high. We shouldn’t be bringing these people into this country.”
He said foreigners who celebrate Kirk’s death will have their visas revoked.
“Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country.”
The right-wing activist was known for his strong views on transgender people, black people, abortion and views on gun control which contributed to a lot of people celebrating his death.
US Vice-President JD Vance, who hosted The Charlie Kirk Show on Monday, spoke out against those who celebrate Kirk’s death.
“If we want to stop political violence like what happened to Kirk, we have to be honest about the people who are celebrating it and the people who are financing it,” Vance said.
“There is no unity with someone who lies about what Kirk said to excuse his murder. There is no unity with someone who harasses an innocent family the day after the father of that family died. There is no unity with people who celebrate Kirk's assassination and argue Charlie Kirk, a loving father, deserved a shot to the neck because he spoke words they disagree with.”
A 22-year-old suspect, Tyler Robinson, was arrested for Kirk’s assassination after he was identified from images released by investigators.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos