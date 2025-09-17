Community forum, cops raid Duncan Village schools
Knives, sharpened tools, vapes, tik pipes uncovered, confirming fears gang culture taking root in area
Raids on two schools in Duncan Village have uncovered knives, 87 banned cellphones, a pair of sharpened scissors, vapes, “tik” pipes — and a 15-year-old primary school dropout allegedly selling dagga to high school pupils...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.