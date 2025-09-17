News

Community forum, cops raid Duncan Village schools

Knives, sharpened tools, vapes, tik pipes uncovered, confirming fears gang culture taking root in area

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA and NTOMBEKHAYA BUSUKU - 17 September 2025

Raids on two schools in Duncan Village have uncovered knives, 87 banned cellphones, a pair of sharpened scissors, vapes, “tik” pipes — and a 15-year-old primary school dropout allegedly selling dagga to high school pupils...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

One killed and 13 injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia
Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford dies at 89 | Sky News coverage