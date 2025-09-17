The Eastern Cape provincial legislature's social needs cluster is embarking on oversight visits across the province this week, assessing service delivery-related projects of the departments they oversee.
The cluster comprises five portfolio committees: education, health, human settlements and public works and infrastructure, social development and sports, arts and culture and community safety.
"The programme will enable the Legislature to ascertain whether the funds that were voted by the departments are utilised for the intended purposes," legislature spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said.
"The committees will also meet with key stakeholders in various areas, focusing on the impact of the identified projects on the communities."
Daily Dispatch
Eastern Cape legislature embarks on oversight visits to monitor service delivery
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
