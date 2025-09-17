KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was first in line to present evidence on Wednesday when he appeared before the commission of inquiry investigating criminality, political interference and corruption in the justice system.
Mkhwanazi's July media briefing sent shock waves around the country when he alleged SAPS deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya had disobeyed instructions about the disbandment of the province’s political task team investigating high-profile murders.
IN PICS | Mkhwanazi first in line to present evidence before the Madlanga commission
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Sibiya has since been suspended by national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu was placed on leave of absence after being accused of interfering in police investigations.
