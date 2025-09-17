Mbhashe’s top traffic cop conducts his last roadblock
Lungisa Bongo retires after 17 years with send-off during operation on N2
The Mbhashe municipality’s top traffic cop, Lungisa Bongo, has hung up his uniform after 17 years, bringing to an end a storied career which began in Mthatha more than 34 years ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.