Ndamase applauded us for Lusikisiki killings, says state witness
Lwando Abi, a key state witness in the Lusikisiki massacre trial, testified about the traumatic experiences he endured under Mzukisi Ndamase’s influence, revealing he was often coerced into participating in violent crimes, including murder...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.