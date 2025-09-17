POLL | Do you think the police are captured by criminal syndicates?

News Editors Choice

The long-awaited corruption inquiry starts today

By TIMESLIVE - 17 September 2025
The commission of inquiry into corruption and political interference in the police service begins on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The integrity of the SA Police Service (SAPS) is on the line as the much-anticipated commission of inquiry into corruption and political interference in the police service begins on Wednesday.

The inquiry, led by retired Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, was established after KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against senior law enforcement officials in July. His media briefing sparked national concern, with many questioning the integrity of law enforcement. 

Mkhwanazi is the first witness to appear before the commission.

As the nation awaits the outcome of the inquiry, do you think there is truly something off in law enforcement, as alleged by Mkhwanazi?

