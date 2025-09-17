News

Sexual harassment allegations spark protest chaos at Mthatha school

Premium
By AMKELWA LUTHULI, ZUBENAM MHLATHI and SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 17 September 2025

Allegations of sexual harassment against teachers at a leading Mthatha school have sparked days of chaos, with pupils burning tyres, disrupting classes and demanding action from authorities...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

One killed and 13 injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia
Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford dies at 89 | Sky News coverage